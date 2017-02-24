2017 Kentucky Official Highway Map now available

Across the Heartland on this Memorial Day, many honored those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. An annual ceremony was held in Bloomfield at the Missouri Veteran Cemetery.
A sudden heart attack. It could happen at any time. But if it happens to you – will the equipment needed – to save your life be available?
A group of military veterans in southern Illinois hopes their Memorial Day weekend effort to play the longest non-stop baseball game ever was successful.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The Kennett Police Department is searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after a shooting injured one person on Monday, May 29.
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.
The parachutist hit the water after he cut away from his broken chute, The team jump, featuring the Navy SEAL Leap Frogs, was part of Fleet Week for New York Harbor,
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.
