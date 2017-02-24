3 arrested in Cape Girardeau County on drug, weapons charges

Three people are behind bars in Cape Girardeau County after officers searched a home in the county.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers along with officers from the Cape Girardeau County SHeriff's Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms executed a state search warrant at 428 Wellington.

Jessica Pierce-Pender, Gregory King, and David Knight were all arrested.

Pender, 35, of Cape Girardeau faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Her bond was set at $5,000.

King, 38, of Cape Girardeau faces a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $20,000.

Knight, 24, of Jackson faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon. His bond was set at $20,000.

