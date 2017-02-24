Two-vehicle crash in McCracken Co. sends 1 to hospital

A Paducah woman was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky early Friday morning.

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Lovelaceville Rd. and N Friendship Rd. and James Cir. for report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries around 7 a.m. on Friday, February 24.

When authorities arrived on the scene, Courtney Tolbert, 35, of Paducah, was resting in a field on the east bound side for Lovelaceville Rd. and Debra Ball, 29, of Paducah, was resting on the east bound side of Lovelaceville Rd.

A preliminary investigation showed Tolbert was traveling west on Lovelaceville Rd. while Ball was traveling east bound. Tolbert crossed the center line and struck Ball on the drivers’ side forcing Ball to leave the roadway. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Ball was transported to Lourdes ER for non-incapacitating injuries.

McCracken County sheriff's deputies were aided at the scene by Meadows Wrecker service, Mercy Ambulance service and the Concord Volunteer Fire Department.

