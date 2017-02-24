Highway 25 back open in Jackson after 3-vehicle crash

Highway 25 in Jackson is back open after a crash involving three vehicles.

It happened before 8 a.m. near South Elementary School

Witnesses said the crash involved a van and an SUV. No word on the third vehicle involved.

Investigators say there were no serious injuries.

The road opened back up just before 9 a.m.

