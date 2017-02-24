This week in music: 1969 Sly Stone

Let's travel back in time to the era of bell bottoms, buck skinned vests, head bands and love beads.

And these were some of the songs that went with that clothing.

This week in 1969, Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had soul singer Tyrone Davis at number five with Can I Change My Mind.

At number four was a group out of the San Francisco area. The Doors were actually sued over their hit Touch Me. The last line in the song featured the phrase "stronger than dirt." The line was lifted from an Ajax commercial. Ajax sued the band and The Doors ended up paying damages in a settlement with Ajax.

The Foundations were in the number three spot with Build Me Up Buttercup. It was the first hit for The Foundations with new lead singer Colin Young.

Tommy James and the Shondells were at number two with Crimson and Clover. The single became the groups biggest hit. Following a performance of the song on The Ed Sullivan Show, Crimson and Clover shot to number one and stayed there for two weeks in early February.

It was replaced at the top of the charts by Everyday People by Sly and The Family Stone. Sly Stone wrote the song as a plea for racial harmony. The line "I'm Everyday People" is mean to show that we are all part of a whole and not a splintered off group.

