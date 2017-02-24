This week in music: 1981 Celebration

Let's turn back the clock and check the music scene from the early 1980's, specifically this week in 1981.

The world was still mourning the loss of a rock and roll legend. A band from central Illinois finally hit the big time. And more and more country music artists were having success on the pop charts.

Thirty-six years ago, on the final week of February, Billboard Magazine had these songs at the top of the Hot 100 chart.

At number five as that band from Champaign, Illinois. Keep on Loving You was a power ballad from REO Speedwagon. It was the lead single from the Hi Infidelity album. That album produced six charting singles and was the biggest selling rock album of the year.

At number four was a song that became popular at Busch Stadium throughout the 1980's. Celebration by Kool and the Gang was played after Cardinal victories and was more or less the theme song of the team when they won the 1982 World Series.

The world was still stunned by the December shooting death of former Beatle John Lennon. Before being gunned down outside his New York apartment building, Lennon had launched a comeback with his album Double Fantasy. The second single from that album was in the number three spot this week in '81. Lennon wrote Woman as a tribute to his wife Yoko Ono.

Country superstar Dolly Parton was at number two with 9 to 5. It was from the movie of the same name which starred Parton, Jane Fonda and Lilly Tomlin. The song was Parton's first chart topper on the Hot 100 although she had already scored numerous number ones on the country charts.

But it was another country star who was in the number one spot this week. I Love a Rainy Night actually dates back to the late 1960's. Eddie Rabbit was going though some old tapes he had in his basement and heard a piecie of a song he had started to write 12 years earlier. He completed the song, recorded it and it became his first and only number one on the Hot 100. By the way it knocked 9 to 5 out of the top spot. To this date, it's the last time the Billboard pop chart had back to back country singles.

