February 27 celebrity birthdays

She is the daughter of Former President Bill Clinton who spent her teen years in the White House during the 1990's. Chelsea Clinton is 37 today.

She won a Best Actress Oscar for her performance in the 1957 movie The Three Faces of Eve. Her other movies include: Long Hot Summer, The Stripper, Mr. and Mrs Bridge and many many more. She was married to Paul Newman for 50 years until his death in 2008. Joanne Woodward is 87 today.

He played disc jockey Dr. Johnny Fever on the CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati. Howard Hessman is 77 today.

She's an actress who's best known for her role as Zoe on the Netflix series House of Cards. She's also starred in Fantastic Four, Brokeback Mountain and The Martian. Kate Mara is 34 today.

Any Lynyrd Skynyrd fans out there? He became the lead singer for the southern rock band in 1987. Johnny Van Zant is 58 today.

