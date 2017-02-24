Revisiting the Oscars: 2008

Hollywood's biggest night of the year is this Sunday when the Oscars are handed out. La La Land leads the pack in nominations with 14 and is considered the front runner in the Best Picture category.

This morning--a little Oscar history.

It was on this date, February 24, the year, 2008, movie stars gathered for the 80th Academy Awards ceremony. The big winner of the night was "No Country for Old Men." The movie features Tommie Lee Jones, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem. It was sort of a cross between a modern-era western and a crime thriller with a lot of violence. The film won four Oscars, including Best Picture. Joel and Ethan Coen took home the Oscar for Best Director and Bardem was named Best Supporting Actor. Many critics consider "No Country for Old Men" as one of the best films of the 2000s.

The Best Actor Oscar in '08 went to Daniel Day-Lewis for his role in "There Will Be Blood." It was the second of his three Oscars for Best Actor. He had already won for his role in "My Left Foot" and would win again in 2012 for "Lincoln." He's the only actor to win the award three times. His win for "There Will Be Blood" cemented his reputation as one of the most acclaimed actors of all time,

Marion Cotillard took home the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of French singer Édith Piaf in the biopic La Vie en Rose. Cotillard was the first Best Actress winner in a non-English language movie since Sophia Loren's win in 1961 for her role in Two Women. She is also the first and only person to ever win the award for a performance in the French language.

A look back at the Oscars from this date 9 years ago.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.