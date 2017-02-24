Endangered SILVER Advisory lifted after missing woman found safe

An Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for a missing Springfield, Missouri woman has been lifted after she was found safely.

Sally L. Hubbard has been found and authorities say she is safe.

Hubbard suffers from Alzheimer’s and authorities were concerned for her need of medical attention.

Hubbard was missing from a home with the garage door open, lights on, and a cell phone inside. She was believed to be in the vehicle described, which was also missing.

