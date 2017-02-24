Four things you need to know on 2/24

It's Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be another warm one as you walk out the door this morning, with highs once again in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There is a chance for some light, scattered showers early this morning for some parts of the Heartland, with a chance for some isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Expect light winds to accompany some of these storms. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect to see cooler temperatures this weekend.

Making Headlines:

Poplar Bluff PD search: The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a wanted man who has stolen a car. He is believed to be armed and dangerous and the public is urged not to approach him but to call authorities if you see him.

Stoddard Co. crash: Three men were seriously injured yesterday afternoon after a single-car crash in Stoddard County, Missouri. Authorities say none of the victims were wearing their seat belts.

HAPPENING TODAY: Iraqi forces pushed into the first neighborhood in western Mosul today and took full control of the international airport on the city's southwestern edge from the Islamic State group, according to Iraqi officials.

KY death investigation: KSP detectives served an indictment warrant on a Beaver Dam, Kentucky man after a woman's body was found in a lake in Ohio County, Kentucky on Sunday, December 18.

