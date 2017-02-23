UT Martin holds off Austin Peay 76-72, remain tied with SEMO for division lead

The UT Martin Skyhawks rallied late in the second half to avoid an upset by Austin Peay, winning 76-72 to stay tied with SEMO atop the OVC West Division standings.

Jacolby Mobley led the Skyhawks in scoring with 28 points.

The Skyhawks have one more game this season against Murray State.

