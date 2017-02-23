UT Martin holds off Austin Peay 76-72, remain tied with SEMO for - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

UT Martin holds off Austin Peay 76-72, remain tied with SEMO for division lead

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: UT Martin) (Source: UT Martin)
MARTIN, TN (KFVS) -

The UT Martin Skyhawks rallied late in the second half to avoid an upset by Austin Peay, winning 76-72 to stay tied with SEMO atop the OVC West Division standings.

Jacolby Mobley led the Skyhawks in scoring with 28 points.

The Skyhawks have one more game this season against Murray State.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Heartland baseball scores from 5/26

    Heartland baseball scores from 5/26

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:53:57 GMT

    Heartland baseball scores from Friday 5/26. NCAA Baseball OVC Tournament Elimination Round Murray State-8 Southeast Missouri-5 Murray State- Belmont- H.S. Baseball Class 5 State Quarterfinal Vianney-1 Poplar Bluff-0 Southern Illinois Miners-0 Traverse City-10 7th MLB St. Louis- Colorado-

    Heartland baseball scores from Friday 5/26. NCAA Baseball OVC Tournament Elimination Round Murray State-8 Southeast Missouri-5 Murray State- Belmont- H.S. Baseball Class 5 State Quarterfinal Vianney-1 Poplar Bluff-0 Southern Illinois Miners-0 Traverse City-10 7th MLB St. Louis- Colorado-

  • Senzatela shuts down Cards over 8 innings, Rockies win 10-0

    Senzatela shuts down Cards over 8 innings, Rockies win 10-0

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:23:08 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Rookie Antonio Senzatela threw eight sharp innings to grab a share of the major league lead in wins, Charlie Blackmon had a homer and run-scoring single as part of an eight-run eighth and the Colorado Rockies beat...

    Rookie Antonio Senzatela threw eight sharp innings to grab a share of the major league lead in wins, Charlie Blackmon had a homer and run-scoring single as part of an eight-run eighth and the Colorado Rockies beat the St....

  • Heartland players in the Minor Leagues

    Heartland players in the Minor Leagues

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-05-26 20:36:51 GMT

    There are several players in the Minor League Baseball League either from the Heartland or played college ball here. 

    There are several players in the Minor League Baseball League either from the Heartland or played college ball here. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly