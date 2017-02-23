SEMO Redhawks down Murray State at home 82-69

The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks men's basketball team faced off against bitter rival Murray State on Thursday, pulling away at the end by the score of 82-69.

Denzel Mahoney led the team in scoring with 14 points, while Antonius Cleveland led the Redhawks in both rebounds and assists (11 and 7, respectively) in front of a crown of 5,225.

The Redhawks will clinch the OVC West division if UT Martin loses to Austin Peay.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.