3 men seriously injured in single-car crash in Stoddard Co., MO

Three men were seriously injured on Thursday after a single-car crash in Stoddard County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tyler J. Rushing, 22, of Advance, was traveling north on MO 25, just 8 miles south of Advance, at around 2:20 p.m.

Officials say his vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment, where it ejected a passenger.

Cody G. Gaither, 27, and Matthew J. Hale, 25, both also of Advance, were passengers in the car at the time of the accident.

Gaither was airlifted to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Hale and Rushing were taken by ambulance to the same hospital.

All three men were seriously injured. None were wearing their seat belts.

