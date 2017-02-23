Poplar Bluff PD seeking wanted man, considered armed and dangerous

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a wanted man who has stolen a car.

Police say Thomas Adam Sondermann, 21, of Poplar Bluff, Mo. stole a maroon Toyota Highlander (license number YH4-Z4U) on Wednesday, from the Poplar Bluff area.

Sondermann has warrants out of Poplar Bluff PD and Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the vehicle has a broken passenger window and possibly front end damage.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you're asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at (573) 785-5776.

