Poplar Bluff PD seeking wanted man, considered armed and dangero - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

Poplar Bluff PD seeking wanted man, considered armed and dangerous

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
Adam Sondermann (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) Adam Sondermann (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a wanted man who has stolen a car.

Police say Thomas Adam Sondermann, 21, of Poplar Bluff, Mo. stole a maroon Toyota Highlander (license number YH4-Z4U) on Wednesday, from the Poplar Bluff area.

Sondermann has warrants out of Poplar Bluff PD and Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the vehicle has a broken passenger window and possibly front end damage.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you're asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at (573) 785-5776.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Surprising cause of death in teen boating accident creates 'Raven's Rule'

    Surprising cause of death in teen boating accident creates 'Raven's Rule'

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-05-24 19:34:33 GMT

    16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

    16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

  • Accidental drowning kills 20-year-old

    Accidental drowning kills 20-year-old

    Saturday, May 27 2017 6:30 PM EDT2017-05-27 22:30:20 GMT

    A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.

    A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.

Powered by Frankly