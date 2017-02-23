Paducah, KY man arrested, facing contempt of court charges

A McCracken County man was arrested shortly after noon Thursday on a warrant charging him with contempt of court.

Cameron D. Shumpert, 24, of Paducah, was indicted by a McCracken County Grand Jury in November 2016 for tampering with physical evidence, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and persistent felony offender.

He was released on bond in January 2017.

When it was discovered Shumpert had violated the terms of his release in early February, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Paducah police detectives received information Shumpert was staying at home in the 600 Block of Jameswood Drive. Detectives and other officers served a search warrant at the home and arrested Shumpert without further incident.

He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

