Superhero Family Night at Hearnes Elem. celebrates science, math

Warren E. Hearnes Elementary School will host a STEM activity event on Tuesday, March 7 at 5:30 to 7 p.m.

"Superhero Science & Math Family Night" will be held for grades PreK to 5th and families (all students must be accompanied by an adult).

Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

This event will feature science experiments, math games, and fun activities as well as pizza and refreshments. There will also be an obstacle course and a movie room.

The school seeks to promote and celebrate STEM subjects, which are Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

