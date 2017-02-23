Game show night to be held at CMS

Students will get a chance to compete in a brand new game show event coming to Charleston Middle School.

The all-new "CMS Game Show Night" will be held on Thursday, March 2, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Charleston Middle School for grades 6-8 and families (all students must be accompanied by an adult). Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Registration to play begins at 5:15 p.m., and is open to all CMS students.

The event will be like a television game show, complete with a host, audience, and challenges. Prizes will be at stake, including "Blue Jay Bucks," gift cards, and Jays gear.

During each round, contestants (middle school students) will be chosen at random from the audience to will compete in mini-games. Each game will be different, and will provide a new challenge that will test the player's endurance, critical thinking skills, knowledge, or speed.

"CMS Game Show" is inspired by a number of great game shows like Let's Make a Deal, Big Brother, Double Dare, The Price is Right, Nickelodeon Guts, Minute to Win It, and Figure It Out.

All middle school students should dress to get messy and register at the door to play. Parents and family members will be in the audience to cheer on their middle schooler, and will not be asked to come on stage.

Following the game show, pizza and refreshments will be served in the commons. All activities will be provided free of charge.

