Menard Correctional Center in Chester, IL on lockdown after incident

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
CHESTER, IL (KFVS) -

Menard Correctional Center in Chester, Ill. is on lockdown as the Illinois Department of Corrections investigates an incident that occurred on the yard. 

All offenders are secured and accounted for. 

There are no additional details to provide at this time. We will have more information as it becomes available.

