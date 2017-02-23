Southeast student wants to install veteran memorial near Academic Hall

A Southeast Missouri State University graduate hopes to honor servicemen and women with a memorial on campus.

Thomas Meyer is also a veteran.

He noticed a few memorials around campus that honor veterans and their sacrifices. Then he got the idea to centralize these tributes at a high-traffic location so students can appreciate the tributes.

"I'm very sure that it would convey upon them that these are young men and women that have sacrificed their time, their energy, part of their life," Meyer said. "Many times perhaps their complete sacrifice of giving up their life."

Meyer wants to put the monument near Academic Hall.

He estimated he would have to raise about $100,000 in donations to complete the project.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.