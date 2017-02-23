3 injured in 3-car crash in McCracken Co., KY

Three people were injured in a three-car crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Thursday.

On February 23 at approximately 1:25 p.m., McCracken County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched along with Paducah Fire Dept., Concord Fire Dept. and Mercy Ambulance for a three-car crash on Olivet Church Road at the intersection Circle Lake Drive.

Investigation concluded Berton Chapman, 74, of Paducah, was traveling north on Olivet Church Road, trying to turn onto Circle Lake Drive when it collided head-on with a southbound car driven by Terry Gifford, 57, of Mayfield.

Chapman’s vehicle also collided with another car that was traveling north on Olivet Church Road, operated by Kelsie Nall, 20, of Paducah.

Chapman and his passenger, Marilyn Chapman, 72, as well as Gifford, were transported by Mercy Regional Ambulance to Lourdes ER for incapacitating injuries.

Nall and Gifford's passenger Alaxandar Scott, 23, of Mayfield, did not seek medical treatment at the scene.

All three vehicles were disabled by the crash resulting in Olivet Church Road being closed at Circle Lake Drive for around 40 minutes to facilitate medical treatment and removal of the vehicles.

