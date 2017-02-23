2017 Show-Me State Games Torch Run schedule announced - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2017 Show-Me State Games Torch Run schedule announced

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Show-Me State Games Facebook) (Source: Show-Me State Games Facebook)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Get ready Cape Girardeau: the Show-Me State Games Torch Run will be running right through town.

The Olympic-style sports festival will kick off on Friday, July 21 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Before that, the Torch Run will be visiting ten cities:

  • Joplin- March 29, 2 p.m.: Missouri Southern  
  • Springfield - March 29, 6 p.m.:  Cooper Tennis Complex
  • Kansas City - April 7, 11 a.m.:  Ilus Davis Park  
  • St. Joseph - April 7, 5 p.m.: St. Joseph Welcome Center and Missouri Western  
  • Hannibal - April 11, 4 p.m.: Central Park 
  • St. Charles - April 24, 4 p.m.: Frontier Park 
  • Cape Girardeau - April 25, 10 a.m.:  A.C. Brase Arena  
  • St. Louis - April 25, 7 p.m.:  Busch Stadium
  • Jefferson City - July 21, 11 a.m.:  Missouri State Capitol 
  • Columbia - July 21: 3 p.m.: University of Missouri

The Show-Me State Games kicked off in 1985 as a non-profit program of the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Health.

If you'd like to run the torch, you can email Emily Lorenz at peurrunge@Missouri.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly