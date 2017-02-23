2017 Show-Me State Games Torch Run schedule announced

Get ready Cape Girardeau: the Show-Me State Games Torch Run will be running right through town.

The Olympic-style sports festival will kick off on Friday, July 21 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Before that, the Torch Run will be visiting ten cities:

Joplin- March 29, 2 p.m.: Missouri Southern

Springfield - March 29, 6 p.m.: Cooper Tennis Complex

Kansas City - April 7, 11 a.m.: Ilus Davis Park

St. Joseph - April 7, 5 p.m.: St. Joseph Welcome Center and Missouri Western

Hannibal - April 11, 4 p.m.: Central Park

St. Charles - April 24, 4 p.m.: Frontier Park

Cape Girardeau - April 25, 10 a.m.: A.C. Brase Arena

Jefferson City - July 21, 11 a.m.: Missouri State Capitol

Columbia - July 21: 3 p.m.: University of Missouri

The Show-Me State Games kicked off in 1985 as a non-profit program of the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Health.

If you'd like to run the torch, you can email Emily Lorenz at peurrunge@Missouri.edu.

