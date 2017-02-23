4 flu-related deaths in 1 week in Marshall Co., KY

Four flu-related deaths were reported in Marshall County, Kentucky in one week.

According to Jennifer Brown, public information officer for the Marshall County Kentucky Health Department, all four cases involved elderly adults.

"Nationwide, many people die every year, unusual to have this many in one week, in one county," Brown said.

She said Kentucky has been dealing with widespread flu cases within the last month.

