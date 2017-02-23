4 flu-related deaths in 1 week in Marshall Co., KY

A First Alert Action Day is being issued for Saturday, May 27 through the very early morning hours of Sunday.
Officials with HerrinFesta Italiana have canceled the Saturday night concert.
Part of the roof was blown off a business near the movie theatre in Dexter, Missouri on Saturday, May 27.
Kentucky State Police have arrested a suspect connected to a four month investigation into numerous sex offenses.
A Memorial Day Ceremony was held Saturday at the Mound City National Cemetery honoring and remembering the people who died while serving in the country's armed forces with a special remembrance and honoring to women veterans.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.
