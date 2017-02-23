Illinois Masonic Children's Home in Murphysboro to remain open

The Illinois Masonic Children's Home in Murphysboro will not be closing after all.

In October 2016, the Illinois Masonic Grand Lodge announced the home would be shutting down.

But, according to the organization, another not-for-profit organization will assume operations on April 1, 2017.

"We are excited we found a partner like this to take care of the kids," said Mr. Swaney, Past Grand Master, Grand Lodge of Illinois.

The name of the organization that will take over the facility has not been released.

A press conference to make that announcement is slated for Monday, Feb. 27.

Children between the ages of four through sixteen are able to live at the home long term. According to the Illinois Masonic Children's Homes website, the home is a "safe and nurturing environment for children who are unable to care for themselves due to various family or home conditions."

