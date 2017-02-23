'Barrel Chested Bandit' arrested in connection to multiple bank robberies; originally from East Prairie

A man originally from East Prairie, Missouri and believed to be the "Barrel Chested Bandit" was arrested by FBI agents in Tucson, Arizona on Tuesday, February 21.

Anthony James Lane, 50, is a suspect in 11 bank robberies across Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado between August 24, 2016 and February 4, 2017.

August 24 - Arizona Central Credit Union, South Alvernon Way, Tucson, Ariz.

August 31 - LeTourneau Federal Credit Union, South High Street, Longview, Texas

September 12 - Bank of the West, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Albuquerque, New Mexico

October 18 - First Bank Southwest, South Georgia Street, Amarillo Texas

November 2 - Alliance Bank, South Broadway, Sulphur Springs, Texas

November 30 - US Bank, Louisiana Boulevard, Albuquerque, New Mexico

December 12 - Amarillo National Bank, South Georgia Street, Amarillo, Texas

February 4 - First National Bank, Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico

Lane was charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court.

He was born and raised in East Prairie, Mo.

The FBI was offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

