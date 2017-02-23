'Barrel Chested Bandit' arrested in connection to multiple bank - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Barrel Chested Bandit' arrested in connection to multiple bank robberies; originally from East Prairie

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Surveillance image of "Barrel Chested Bandit" from Jan. 12, 2017. (Source: FBI) Surveillance image of "Barrel Chested Bandit" from Jan. 12, 2017. (Source: FBI)
Surveillance image of "Barrel Chested Bandit" from Feb. 4, 2017. (Source: FBI) Surveillance image of "Barrel Chested Bandit" from Feb. 4, 2017. (Source: FBI)
Surveillance image of "Barrel Chested Bandit" from Nov. 2, 2016. (Source: FBI) Surveillance image of "Barrel Chested Bandit" from Nov. 2, 2016. (Source: FBI)
Surveillance image of "Barrel Chested Bandit" from Nov. 30, 2016. (Source: FBI) Surveillance image of "Barrel Chested Bandit" from Nov. 30, 2016. (Source: FBI)
Surveillance image of "Barrel Chested Bandit" from Dec. 12, 2016. (Source: FBI) Surveillance image of "Barrel Chested Bandit" from Dec. 12, 2016. (Source: FBI)
EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) -

A man originally from East Prairie, Missouri and believed to be the "Barrel Chested Bandit" was arrested by FBI agents in Tucson, Arizona on Tuesday, February 21.

Anthony James Lane, 50, is a suspect in 11 bank robberies across Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado between August 24, 2016 and February 4, 2017.

  • August 24 - Arizona Central Credit Union, South Alvernon Way, Tucson, Ariz.
  • August 31 - LeTourneau Federal Credit Union, South High Street, Longview, Texas
  • September 12 - Bank of the West, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • October 18 - First Bank Southwest, South Georgia Street, Amarillo Texas
  • November 2 - Alliance Bank, South Broadway, Sulphur Springs, Texas
  • November 30 - US Bank, Louisiana Boulevard, Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • December 12 - Amarillo National Bank, South Georgia Street, Amarillo, Texas
  • February 4 - First National Bank, Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico

Lane was charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court.

He was born and raised in East Prairie, Mo.

The FBI was offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

