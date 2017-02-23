2 arrested in Graves County after traffic stop

A traffic stop in Graves County lands two people behind bars.

According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, a deputy stopped the car for a traffic violation on Kentucky 80.

Deputies searched the car, driven by Jason Hammons, 40, of Princeton.

They reportedly found several bottles of prescription medication, including one that had an altered label.

That bottle had several Oxycodone tablets inside, according to Redmon.

Hammons was arrested on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree and speeding 17mph over the limit.

His passenger, Amie Bennett, 40, of Kirksey faces charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree and prescription not in a proper container.

