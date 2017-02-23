SEMO basketball takes on Murray State

Heartland baseball scores from Friday 5/26. NCAA Baseball OVC Tournament Elimination Round Murray State-8 Southeast Missouri-5 Murray State- Belmont- H.S. Baseball Class 5 State Quarterfinal Vianney-1 Poplar Bluff-0 Southern Illinois Miners-0 Traverse City-10 7th MLB St. Louis- Colorado-
Heartland baseball scores from Friday 5/26. NCAA Baseball OVC Tournament Elimination Round Murray State-8 Southeast Missouri-5 Murray State- Belmont- H.S. Baseball Class 5 State Quarterfinal Vianney-1 Poplar Bluff-0 Southern Illinois Miners-0 Traverse City-10 7th MLB St. Louis- Colorado-
Rookie Antonio Senzatela threw eight sharp innings to grab a share of the major league lead in wins, Charlie Blackmon had a homer and run-scoring single as part of an eight-run eighth and the Colorado Rockies beat...
Rookie Antonio Senzatela threw eight sharp innings to grab a share of the major league lead in wins, Charlie Blackmon had a homer and run-scoring single as part of an eight-run eighth and the Colorado Rockies beat the St....
There are several players in the Minor League Baseball League either from the Heartland or played college ball here.
There are several players in the Minor League Baseball League either from the Heartland or played college ball here.
Notre Dame Freshman triple jumper Riley Burger won the Class 4 state Triple Jump Championship on Friday in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Notre Dame Freshman triple jumper Riley Burger won the Class 4 state Triple Jump Championship on Friday in Jefferson City, Missouri.
The Murray State baseball team eliminated Southeast Missouri State 8-5 Friday in the Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Tournament in Oxford, Alabama.
The Murray State baseball team eliminated Southeast Missouri State 8-5 Friday in the Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Tournament in Oxford, Alabama.