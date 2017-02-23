Giant City State Park hosts L.O. Trigg photography exhibit and talk

The Giant City Visitors Center will host the Trigg Collection of photographs curated by Charles Hammond throughout the month of March.

An informative presentation on the exhibit will be held on Saturday, March 4 at 1 p.m. No registration is necessary.

Between 1931 and 1949, newspaper publisher L.O. Trigg led yearly camping trips, called Ozark Tours, into the forests of southern Illinois showcasing the historic and scenic wonders of what he calls the "Illinois Ozarks." He is credited with leading the marketing effort that established Shawnee National Forest in the 1930s. The Trigg Collection includes photos from these Ozark Tours, slideshow presentations, and personal exploration photographs.

Giant City State Park is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The mission of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is to manage, conserve and protect Illinois' natural, recreational and cultural resources, further the public's understanding and appreciation of those resources, and promote the education, science and public safety of Illinois' natural resources for present and future generations.

Contact information for Giant City State Park is as follows:

235 Giant City Road

Makanda, IL 62958

Phone: 618-457-4836

Fax: 618-549-0032

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.