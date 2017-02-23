Lyft coming to Carbondale, IL

Lyft announced it will launch in 50 more cities, including Carbondale, Illinois.

This is just after their launch of 40 cities in January. As the fastest growing rideshare platform, Lyft is now available in nearly 300 cities.

Carbondale has more than 40,000 residents and students in the city, and starting April 1, as long as you have a smartphone and can access the app, then riding around town from place to place will be very simple.

Amy Fox, Public Information Officer of The City of Carbondale, said the city is excited to be offering another driving service.

"We want to increase competition here in Carbondale. And most importantly, we want to make sure we provide transportation to as many citizens and residents that need it,” she explained.

Even the students on Southern Illinois University campus are anticipating the new service.

“The cab service is not that great around here, so I think with Lyft and Uber it will definitely keep a lot of drunk drivers off the road, I think that’s what I’m most excited about,” student Abbey Margolis said.

This expansion to Carbondale could mean not only more rides around the city, but also more jobs. Due to the new changes, the city is no longer licensing taxicab businesses, but instead, they will license individual drivers.

Here is a list of items you need to do to be a Lyft driver:

Fill out the modified Taxicab or TNC (Transportation Network Company) driver application

Insurance meets the minimum requirement

Obtain a Carbondale Taxi Driver’s License with photo, which is to be displayed at all times

Obtain a city issue safety inspection sticker authorizing your vehicle has passed the necessary inspection

Assuming you have met all of this criteria, then you will be eligible on April 1 to be a Lyft driver. The city clearly states that a driver is in violation of the city code if you are driving and not properly licensed.

The modified application will be updated on the cities’ website within the next couple of weeks. You can click here for the PDF.

The ride-sharing company announced the expansion on Thursday, February 23.

Carbondale was on the list, along with:

Lakeland

Ocala

Pensacola

Port St. Lucie

Fort Myers

Fredericksburg

Springfield

Martinsburg

Worcester

Morgantown

Amarillo

Bismarck

Fargo

Grand Forks

Ames

Cedar Rapids

Davenport

Des Moines

Dubuque

Iowa City

Sioux City

Huntington

Decatur

Kankakee

Evansville

Gary

Muncie

Terre Haute

Manhattan

Topeka

Flint

Jackson

Kalamazoo

Parkersburg

Saginaw

Mankato

Rochester

St. Cloud

Youngstown

Eau Claire

Fond du Lac

Janesville

La Crosse

Sheboygan

Birmingham

Augusta

Brunswick

Columbus

Macon

