Fourth suspect in custody in connection to violent crime in Wayne Co., MO

The fourth person wanted in connection to a violent crime involving an elderly man is in custody.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch, Tabitha Gallaher was arrested March 21 in Iron County.

The crime happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 8 in the Green Tree Community.

Investigators said Gallaher and three other people broke into a man's home off of County Road 455 and assaulted him.

The others charged in connection to the crime are Randy Harris, 33, of Greenville; Cindy Kelly, 28, of Vulcan; and Stephen Trolinger, 31, of Silva.

All three suspects face charges of assault first degree, burglary first degree and stealing of a firearm.

Harris is due in court on April 18 for a preliminary hearing. Kelly will be arraigned on May 4. Trolinger will be back in court on March 30.

They're being held on $100,000 bond.

