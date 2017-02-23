Fourth suspect in custody in connection to violent crime in Wayne Co., MO

A First Alert Action Day is being issued for Saturday, May 27 through the very early morning hours of Sunday.
Officials with HerrinFesta Italiana say they're keeping an eye on the possibility for severe weather.
A Memorial Day Ceremony was held Saturday at the Mound City National Cemetery honoring and remembering the people who died while serving in the country's armed forces with a special remembrance and honoring to women veterans.
A Park Hills man was killed Friday night in a single-car crash in St. Francois County, Missouri.
A Martin, Tennessee woman was injured on Friday in a single-car crash in Graves County, Kentucky.
Gregg Allman was a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.
