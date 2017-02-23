WANTED: Authorities search for suspect accused of shooting man in Marion, IL bar

This is a still image of the suspect. (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Pit Stop Bar located at 8082 Route 37, Marion IL after receiving a report of shots fired on Wednesday, Feb. 22

Williamson County sheriff's deputies and Marion police officers responded to the tavern on Wednesday around 9:40 p.m.

Upon arrival it was discovered that the suspect had fled the bar on foot after one round was fired inside the bar. However the suspect fired two more rounds into the building from outside after he left the bar.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’9” with an average build, wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and carrying a camouflage backpack. He was last seen running northbound along the railroad tracks towards Marion and has not been located.

No one inside the bar claimed to know the man.

Witnesses stated that the suspect was inside the bar for about 10 minutes and kept the hood up on his sweatshirt the entire time. The suspect was asked to stop banging on the side of a video gaming machine with his hand when he then reached into the backpack he was carrying and the gun fired, striking another customer.

The victim, a 29-year-old male, had been shot in the lower leg and took himself to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 997-6541 or Williamson County Crimestoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477) or by online message.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.