SoutheastHEALTH teams up with Washington University School of Medicine

SoutheastHEALTH and the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine are collaborating.

"We are pleased to work with The Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine," said Ken Bateman, president and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH. "Bringing our two entities together marries the value our community hospital offers with the innovation and excellence only a world-class university can provide.”

Under the collaboration, patients will get access to leading-edge medical treatments and access to clinical trials, according to Bateman.

Southeast Medical Group’s Medical Director, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Paul D. Robison, MD, and Ralph J. Damiano Jr., MD, Chief, Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, will lead the clinical collaboration efforts.

“By design, this collaboration will enhance the level of interventional heart care by bringing evidence-based innovations in surgical techniques and treatment options for our critically ill heart patients,” said Robison. “Dr. Damiano has been a valued collaborator of mine for years and I’m pleased to bring this relationship and collaboration together for the benefit of SoutheastHEALTH and those we serve.”

