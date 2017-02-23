Ribbon cutting planned for new business in Carbondale

A new business is opening this week in Carbondale.

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce and Cricket Wireless will celebrate the opening of the business’ second location in the city.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, February 24 at 718 S. Illinois Avenue.

Those in attendance can also enter to win a 50” television.

Lunch and refreshments will be provided following the ceremony.

Cricket Wireless is a nationwide provider of cell phone service and data plans.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.