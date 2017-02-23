2 face burglary charge in Graves Co., KY; drug investigation launched

A First Alert Action Day is being issued for Saturday, May 27 through the very early morning hours of Sunday.
A First Alert Action Day is being issued for Saturday, May 27 through the very early morning hours of Sunday.
A Park Hills man was killed Friday night in a single-car crash in St. Francois County, Missouri.
A Park Hills man was killed Friday night in a single-car crash in St. Francois County, Missouri.
A Martin, Tennessee woman was injured on Friday in a single-car crash in Graves County, Kentucky.
A Martin, Tennessee woman was injured on Friday in a single-car crash in Graves County, Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police troopers arrested two people on Friday following a month long investigation into the burglaries of 37 storage units in Calloway County.
Kentucky State Police troopers arrested two people on Friday following a month long investigation into the burglaries of 37 storage units in Calloway County.
The Ripley County Sheriff's Department and Doniphan Police are asking for your help in finding a woman they believe is lost in the woods.
The Ripley County Sheriff's Department and Doniphan Police are asking for your help in finding a woman they believe is lost in the woods.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.
Former Republican Senator Jim Bunning has died.
Former Republican Senator Jim Bunning has died.
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.