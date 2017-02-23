2 face burglary charge in Graves Co., KY; drug investigation launched

Two people in Graves County, Kentucky are behind bars after a reported burglary Wednesday night.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that on Wednesday, Feb. 22, deputies responded to the 400 block of State Route 1748 East after receiving a report of a burglary in progress. The caller advised dispatch that they had seen two men running from the back of a home, carrying what looked to be long guns. The men jumped into a black Honda.

The caller stated that the car drove off heading east, but then came back westbound towards Route 45 South. Deputies and troopers with the KSP arrived in the area to search for the car. After several minutes of searching, deputies arrived at 381 State Route 1748 East.

While gathering evidence of the burglary, an amount of marijuana was discovered inside the home. A search warrant was obtained and a search was conducted.

In total, 3.79 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, $150 cash, two handguns and a rifle were seized.

Arrests are still pending regarding this investigation.

While deputies and troopers were still at the home on KY 1748 East with the search warrant, other Graves County deputies received a tip regarding the suspects from the burglary. Deputies responded to 181 Cardinal Road, and as they were pulling in, a man ran out the front door and another man ran out the back.

The two were apprehended without incident. Deputies located several guns, including two shotguns believed to have been the ones stolen from the KY 1748 East address. All of the guns were seized until it can be ascertained where they all belong.

Brandon Ivie, 20, and Tristen Shearer, 18, were placed under arrest and are facing a first-degree burglary charge.

More arrests are expected from the burglary.

The Graves County Sheriffs Office was assisted by the KSP.

