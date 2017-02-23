February 24 celebrity birthdays

He's a boxer who has won championship belts in five different divisions. In 2015, he defeated Manny Pacquiao in what was billed the "Fight of the Century". Some consider him the greatest pound-for-pound boxer of all time. He retired with a perfect record of 49-0, although there has been rumors of a possible return to the ring for win number 50. We're talking about Floyd Mayweather Jr. who's 40 today.

He was a first baseman for the Orioles who racked up 504 career homers and over 3 thousand hits. He was inducted to Baseball's Hall of Fame in 2003. Eddie Murray is 61 today.

He's a country artist who had a string of hits in the 1990's. They included: Cadillac Style, Queen of My Double Wide Trailer and She Don't Know She's Beautiful. Sammy Kershaw is 59 today.

He's an actor best known for his role as the selfish fiance of Rose in Titanic. He's also starred in The Phantom and Dead Calm. Billy Zane is 51 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.



