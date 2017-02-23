Classes at Kelly High School delayed two hours today - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Classes at Kelly High School delayed two hours today

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BENTON, MO (KFVS) -

Classes at Kelly High School in Benton, Missouri will be delayed two hours today.

There is a dense fog advisory in place in Scott County until 9 a.m.

Classes will commence after the delay.

