SIU police respond to armed confrontation near campus; 2 in custody

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The SIU Carbondale Department of Public Safety is investigating an armed confrontation near campus on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. An individual reported witnessing four males exit a red two-door sedan and confront another male in the 300 block of East Park Street. The suspects were reportedly armed with handguns.

The witness reported seeing the suspects pursue a male on foot for a short distance before returning to the vehicle and leaving.

No one was injured.

Police stopped the vehicle shortly after the incident and the two occupants were taken into custody for unlawful use of a weapon. It is believed the altercation stemmed from a previous incident and the individuals are known to one another.

They are not affiliated with the university.

The other two suspects have been identified but are not in custody.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

If anyone has information about this crime or has witnessed other crimes in this area or on campus, please call the Southern Illinois University Department of Public Safety at (618)-453-3771.

