Boil water order lifted for Arena-Hopper area of Cape Girardeau

Boil water order lifted for Arena-Hopper area of Cape Girardeau

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: City of Cape Girardeau) (Source: City of Cape Girardeau)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Households in the Arena-Hopper area of Cape Girardeau were under a boil water advisory on Thursday, Feb. 23.

As of around 5:30 p.m., the precautionary boil water order was lifted.

According to the city, the water was tested and is safe.

Many residents in the affected area were without water on Thursday afternoon because of a water main break. Though service was restored, the Department of Natural Resources requires precautionary boil advisories when pressure drops below 20 PSI. Residents were told to boil their water as a precaution until water safety could be confirmed.

Proper instructions to follow during a boil water order include bringing your water to a full, rolling boil for one minute before cooling for consumption and cooking.

For further questions, please call 573-334-6747.

