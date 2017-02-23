Four things you need to know on 2/23 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Four things you need to know on 2/23

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(KFVS) -

It's Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT:  Expect to see some light fog on your morning commute. It will be partly sunny today with near record highs in the mid-70s again. There will light south winds, but expect to stay dry most of the day. A LOOK AHEAD: Severe storms could be a part of your Friday with a brief cool-down coming into the Heartland. 

Making Headlines:

Illinois semi fire: The Illinois State Police District 13 responded to a semi-trailer fire on I-64 in Washington County, Illinois yesterday evening. The driver was able to free himself and there was no report of any injuries.

Pulaski Co., IL semi crash: The ISP is confirming that a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Pulaski County, Illinois sent two people to the hospital yesterday.

Powerball numbers: A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in Indiana, according to the game's website. The lucky Powerball numbers were 10-13-28-52-61 and a Powerball of 2. The pot was worth $435.3 million, swelling from the original estimate of $403 million.

Happening today: Authorities in Murphysboro, Illinois continue to search for a juvenile inmate who escaped from the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center after a court appearance yesterday.

