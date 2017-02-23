ISP respond to semi fire in Washington Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ISP respond to semi fire in Washington Co., IL

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Illinois State Police District 13 responded to a semi-trailer fire at I-64 E/B milepost 47 in Washington County, Illinois on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, and I-64 eastbound was closed at  Exit 41 near Nashville for an extended period of time.

The driver was able to unhook from the trailer and there were no injuries involved.

The Nashville Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. Petroff's Towing and Isaacs' Towing handled the cleanup.

The Illinois Department of Transportation assisted with the closure, as well.

The estimated length of the closure was seven to eight hours and, the road opened back up about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

