ISP respond to semi fire in Washington Co., IL

A Martin, Tennessee woman was injured on Friday in a single-car crash in Graves County, Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police troopers arrested two people on Friday following a month long investigation into the burglaries of 37 storage units in Calloway County.
A First Alert Action Day is being issued for Saturday, May 27 through the very early morning hours of Sunday.
The Ripley County Sheriff's Department and Doniphan Police are asking for your help in finding a woman they believe is lost in the woods.
Carbondale Police are investigating a stabbing on May 27 that sent one person to the hospital.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Former Republican Senator Jim Bunning died Friday.
Gage Meche has thousands of people rooting for him and a family spokesman says it means a lot. But attorney Ron Richard says the child's parents want action against the man they believe is responsible, they're suing Michael Lane Dugas.. “They are on a roller coaster of emotions: anger, sadness, fear, angst and wanting to feel like they're doing something about this matter.
A Celebration of Life. Hundreds gathered Friday in Jackson to say goodbye to Kingston Frazier.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
