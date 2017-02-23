2-year-old killed in crash on I-57 in Pulaski Co., IL

A First Alert Action Day is being issued for Saturday, May 27 through the very early morning hours of Sunday.
A First Alert Action Day is being issued for Saturday, May 27 through the very early morning hours of Sunday.
The Ripley County Sheriff's Department and Doniphan Police are asking for your help in finding a woman they believe is lost in the woods.
The Ripley County Sheriff's Department and Doniphan Police are asking for your help in finding a woman they believe is lost in the woods.
Carbondale Police are investigating a stabbing on May 27 that sent one person to the hospital.
Carbondale Police are investigating a stabbing on May 27 that sent one person to the hospital.
The chance for strong winds also increases the chance of power outages in the heartland.
The chance for strong winds also increases the chance of power outages in the heartland.
Memorial Day weekend is here and it’s expected to be a busy one.
Memorial Day weekend is here and it’s expected to be a busy one.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
The collection spreads through the living room, kitchen, bedroom and even the bathroom. Appliances and other household items are blocked because there are too many stuffed animals to access them.
The collection spreads through the living room, kitchen, bedroom and even the bathroom. Appliances and other household items are blocked because there are too many stuffed animals to access them.
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.