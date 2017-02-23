2-year-old killed in crash on I-57 in Pulaski Co., IL

A two-year-old child has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 57 in Pulaski County.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

According to Illinois State Police, a tractor-trailer crashed into the back of a passenger van.

It happened near mile post 18.5 in the north bound lanes.

The driver of the van, Shatroy Williams, 31, of Marion, Ill. and the child were taken to the hospital where the child later died.

The truck driver, Isidro Garcia Purcella, 46, of Mercedes, Texas was not hurt.

The passing northbound lane of I-57 was closed for approximately for six hours for crash investigation and cleanup, opening up about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

