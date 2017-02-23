SIU to hold seminar on making geoscience relevant to young people

Southern Illinois University will host a seminar on geoscience, all the sciences that deal with planet earth, with speaker Troy Simpson.

Simpson is the National Association of Geoscience Teachers 2016 Outstanding Earth Science Teacher and is hoping to illustrate how interesting and relevant these sciences can be to today's students.

Hands-on learning experiences, opportunities outside the classroom, and connecting the broader science to the local region are just some of the topics that will be touched on.

The seminar takes place Thursday, February 23 at 4 p.m. in Parkinson Laboratory, room 110. Refreshments will be offered before the presentation at 3:30 p.m. in Room 104 at Parkinson Laboratory.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

The event is sponsored by SIU's Department of Geology.

