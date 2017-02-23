SIU to hold seminar on making geoscience relevant to young people

A First Alert Action Day is being issued for Saturday, May 27 through the very early morning hours of Sunday.
One family is not taking any chances with losing power with these storms anymore.
A boil water order is in effect for parts of Cape Girardeau, Mo. thanks to a water main break.
Clean-up Days in Murphysboro will kick off Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, June 3rd.
Officials in Murphysboro, Illinois say they are addressing an issue that is giving their tap water an offensive odor.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morning
A contagious infectious disease that might make you think you have an extreme stomach bug is what's going around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser talks to Dr. Anatole Karpovs, who has been treating young patients with shigella.
