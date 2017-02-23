SIU to hold seminar on making geoscience relevant to young peopl - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU to hold seminar on making geoscience relevant to young people

Written by Rob Foote, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois University will host a seminar on geoscience, all the sciences that deal with planet earth, with speaker Troy Simpson.

Simpson is the National Association of Geoscience Teachers 2016 Outstanding Earth Science Teacher and is hoping to illustrate how interesting and relevant these sciences can be to today's students.

Hands-on learning experiences, opportunities outside the classroom, and connecting the broader science to the local region are just some of the topics that will be touched on.

The seminar takes place Thursday, February 23 at 4 p.m. in Parkinson Laboratory, room 110. Refreshments will be offered before the presentation at 3:30 p.m. in Room 104 at Parkinson Laboratory.

Everyone is welcome to attend. 

The event is sponsored by SIU's Department of Geology.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Deadly shooting spree is said to have started over domestic violence

    Deadly shooting spree is said to have started over domestic violence

    Sunday, May 28 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-05-28 23:49:52 GMT
    Willie Corey Godbolt (Source: MS Bureau of Investigation)Willie Corey Godbolt (Source: MS Bureau of Investigation)

    The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.

    The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.

  • VIDEO: Boy thrown from CA water slide

    VIDEO: Boy thrown from CA water slide

    Sunday, May 28 2017 6:59 AM EDT2017-05-28 10:59:45 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 6:59 AM EDT2017-05-28 10:59:45 GMT

    The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.

    The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.

  • 12 people shot at Phenix City party Sunday morning

    12 people shot at Phenix City party Sunday morning

    Sunday, May 28 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-05-29 00:34:48 GMT
    (Source: Marla Spence/WTVM)(Source: Marla Spence/WTVM)

     Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morning

     Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morning

    •   
Powered by Frankly