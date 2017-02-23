Heartland basketball scores from 2/22 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland basketball scores from 2/22

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KFVS) -

Heartland basketball scores from 2/22.

NCAA Basketball

(Men) 

SIU-46
Illinois State-50

(Women)

SEMO-80
Murray State-67

H.S. Basketball

IL Class 1A Regional Semifinals

Meridian-73
Cobden-64

Goreville-75
Century-62

Cairo-71
Hardin Co.-48

Gallatin Co.-33
Carrier Mills-29

Christopher-58
Steeleville-50

Sesser-Valier-67
Marion Crab Orchard-61

IL Class 2A Regional Semifinals

Du Quoin-42
Chester-41

Nashville-72
Carlinville-39

Harrisburg-45
Carmi-40

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Heartland baseball scores from 5/26

    Heartland baseball scores from 5/26

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:53:57 GMT

    Heartland baseball scores from Friday 5/26. NCAA Baseball OVC Tournament Elimination Round Murray State-8 Southeast Missouri-5 Murray State- Belmont- H.S. Baseball Class 5 State Quarterfinal Vianney-1 Poplar Bluff-0 Southern Illinois Miners-0 Traverse City-10 7th MLB St. Louis- Colorado-

    Heartland baseball scores from Friday 5/26. NCAA Baseball OVC Tournament Elimination Round Murray State-8 Southeast Missouri-5 Murray State- Belmont- H.S. Baseball Class 5 State Quarterfinal Vianney-1 Poplar Bluff-0 Southern Illinois Miners-0 Traverse City-10 7th MLB St. Louis- Colorado-

  • Senzatela shuts down Cards over 8 innings, Rockies win 10-0

    Senzatela shuts down Cards over 8 innings, Rockies win 10-0

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:23:08 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Rookie Antonio Senzatela threw eight sharp innings to grab a share of the major league lead in wins, Charlie Blackmon had a homer and run-scoring single as part of an eight-run eighth and the Colorado Rockies beat...

    Rookie Antonio Senzatela threw eight sharp innings to grab a share of the major league lead in wins, Charlie Blackmon had a homer and run-scoring single as part of an eight-run eighth and the Colorado Rockies beat the St....

  • Heartland players in the Minor Leagues

    Heartland players in the Minor Leagues

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-05-26 20:36:51 GMT

    There are several players in the Minor League Baseball League either from the Heartland or played college ball here. 

    There are several players in the Minor League Baseball League either from the Heartland or played college ball here. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly