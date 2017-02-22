Winning Powerball Jackpot numbers drawn - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Winning Powerball Jackpot numbers drawn

Winning Powerball Jackpot numbers drawn

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

It has been 3 months since the Missouri Powerball Jackpot has been over $400 million.

If there is no winner tonight, the Jackpot will roll over until the next drawing on Saturday, February 25.

The winning numbers for the $435,300,300 Jackpot are:

52-10-61-28-13 and the Powerball is 02

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly