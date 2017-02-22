Woman dies in 2 vehicle crash in Paducah, KY

One Paducah, Ky woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision this afternoon on Alben Barkley Drive at Kennedy Road on Wednesday, February 22 around 4:52 pm.

Witnesses told Officer Travis Counts Joyce Barefield, 78 of Paducak, Ky was on Kennedy Road and, while attempting to turn right onto Alben Barkley Drive, pulled into the path of Nikki Acuff, 35 of Calvert City, Ky.

Acuff says she attempted to swerve, but was unable to avoid the Barfield's vehicle. Acuff hit Barefield on the left side.

Barefield had her 3 year old grandson in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both were taken to an area Hospital, where Barefield was pronounced dead. Her grandson was not injured.

Acuff is reported to have minor injuries.

The Paducah Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Team is reconstructing the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.