6 arrested in Mississippi County, MO drug bust

The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office has arrested 6 Mississippi County residents following a narcotics investigation.

The following residents were charged with delivery of a controlled substance:

Sandra K, Pirtle, 59, of East Prairie, MO

Leslie Louise Henderson, 29, of East Prairie, MO

Heather Danielle Henderson, 31, of East Prairie, MO

Sabrina Kay Meyers Naile, 43, of East Prairie, MO

Dionte Anderson, 24, of Charleston, MO.

Angie Abner and Sabrina Myers Naile are also charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond for Angie Abner is set at $100,000, while bonds for the rest are set at $50,000.

The Mississippi County Sheriff, Cory Hutcheson says the case's investigation began after his office received information that two homes in the Big Book subdivision might be distributing narcotics.

After putting the homes under surveillance, the office confirmed that narcotics were being delivered to one of the homes on Tuesday, February 21.

Officials seized illegally obtained prescription pain medications and bags of marijuana.

The other home under surveillance was searched after the office obtained a search warrant. Officials found methamphetamine, illegally obtained prescription pain medications and drug paraphernalia.

All people charged remain in the Mississippi County Detention Center and are considered innocent until proven guilty.

