SEMO women claim huge OVC win at Murray State

The SEMO Women's basketball team defeated Murray State 80-67 Wednesday night in Murray, Kentucky.

With the victory, the Redhawks moved up from a tie for 8th place in the OVC to a tie for 5th.

Both Southeast and Murray State have identical 7-8 records in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.