Salukis fall short at Illinois State

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Southern Illinois Salukis took Illinois State down to the wire, but SIU would fall short 50-46 in Normal, Illinois Wednesday night.

Southern actually took a 41-38 lead at the 6:25 mark but the Redbirds took control down the stretch and hung on for the victory.

With the win, Illinois State improved to 16-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference and SIU fell to 8-9.

