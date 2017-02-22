2 arrested in drug distribution investigation in Charleston, MO

After days of investigating, the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office arrested 2 Charleston,Mo men for delivery of a controlled substance.

Both Brandon Lee Smith, 30, of Charleston, MO, was charged with 2 counts of delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marcus Lamont Burke, 38, of Aurora, Illinois, was also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says his office received a tip that marijuana was being distributed from a Charleston residence earlier this week.

The tip lead the Sheriff's Office to believe narcotics were being distributed by the two residents of the home.

Hutcheson served a search warrant on the night of Tuesday, February 21, along with Chief Deputy Branden Caid, Sergeant Ryan Hill, Deputy Britton Ferrell and Deputy Richard Logan.

Inside the home officials found small amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine, marijuana, weapons, and other drug paraphernalia used for drug distribution.

Both men remain in the Mississippi County Detention Center with their bonds set at $50,000 each.

Both are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

